The Search Begins As Global Announces Casting Details For Big Brother Canada Season 11

Calling all Canadians! After a milestone 10th Season of Global TV reality sensation Big Brother Canada, it is time to find the next crop of houseguests! Today, Global and Insight Productions announced that casting is open across the country for Season 11 of Big Brother Canada. Coming to Global in 2023, Big Brother Canada is calling on Canadians to apply at BigBrotherCanada.ca for their chance to take home the crown on one of Canada’s most popular reality shows.

“With 10 Seasons of casting under our belt, we know that there is a massive wealth of incredible Canadians ready to bring their fire to Big Brother Canada and our legions of fans,” said Arisa Cox, Host and Executive Producer, Insight Productions/Big Brother Canada. “We cannot wait to dive into casting yet another group of future iconic players that will make their mark on the country, and our hearts.”

Starting today, Canadians can apply online at BigBrotherCanada.ca for their chance to become a #BBCAN11 houseguest, competing in a series of extreme challenges in one of the most high-stakes social experiments ever. Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by Big Brother Canada‘s casting team.

Apply in three simple steps:

Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on Big Brother Canada Visit the official casting site at BigBrotherCanada.ca Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

To qualify, houseguest hopefuls must be 19 years of age by February 1, 2023 and submit their applications by November 11, 2022. For more information, including a full list of rules and eligibility, head to BigBrotherCanada.ca.

While awaiting the next Season, fans can tune into Season 24 of Big Brother, currently airing three nights a week on Global. Watch Big Brother Season 24, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Viewers can also catch #BB24 live and on-demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 11 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay, with the deal struck by distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment’s Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.