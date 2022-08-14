OPP Warn About Fake Bank Investigator Scams

The OPP would like the public to be aware of an ongoing fraud popping up in the East region.

In recent occurrences, the fraudster has contacted the victim by phone, claiming to be an employee of a bank. The person identifies the victim by name and tells them their bank information or credit card has been compromised. The fraudster requests personal information including pin number and passwords and advises the victim to leave their debit card and credit card in an envelope outside by the front door for pick up and destruction. In each case the fraudster has attended the victim’s residence to retrieve the cards.

Warning signs:

· Fraudsters will use call-spoofing to mislead victims and have it appear that the call is generated by the bank.

· Do not provide banking passwords or information over the phone to anyone that calls you.

· Calls from fraudsters claiming to be an investigator with a bank tend to happen early in the morning when a victim is sleeping or not fully alert yet.

· If you receive an incoming call from someone claiming to be from your bank, advise them that you will call back. Call the number on the back of your card or attend the bank in person to verify the call.

If you or someone you know may have been the victim of a fraud, report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.