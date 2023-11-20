The Antler Steakhouse Reopens For Dining All Year Long

Join In For Complimentary Bubbles & Bites On December 1st

Deerhurst Resort is thrilled to be reopening the doors of The Antler Steakhouse on Friday December 1, 2023 for regular dinner service Friday-Sunday throughout the winter season.

“Please join us in making a reservation for dinner on opening night. We can’t wait to welcome diners back to The Antler with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche to enjoy” invites Director of Food and Beverage and former Executive Chef Rory Golden.

With the aim of keeping their rustic log house restaurant open all year long for local diners and guests alike, they will be unveiling a curated menu of Antler offerings.

From the classic Tomahawk Steak to warm fondue, fresh greens and delightful desserts, The Antler is no longer just for those looking to enjoy a steak. With its cottage-esque ambiance and upscale menu, it’s the perfect spot to make cozy dinner plans this winter.

Make it a night out with friends, a family gathering spot or a date night for two. Start the evening with a dinner reservation at The Antler before attending one of many Live At Deerhurst performances at the resort this winter. Explore Deerhurst’s total event lineup through their Huntsville Festival of the Arts partnership and book tickets online. Experience the full Deerhurst dining experience this holiday season with a curated 7 course dinner menu at The Antler on New Years Eve, complete with wine pairings.

Reservations can be made online and as always are highly encouraged. See you at The Antler!

https://deerhurstresort.com/dine/the-antler/