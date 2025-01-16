Takedown In Orillia Leads To Drug And Weapon Charges

Members of the Orillia Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid drug trafficking related charges and seized a quantity of illicit drugs and firearm after a take down on Peter St.
In November of 2024, Orillia CSCU began investigating an individual for allegedly trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia. Utilizing investigative techniques police were able to observe consistent drug trafficking with this individual. On January 15th, 2025, satisfied with the information gathered and observations, the Orillia CSCU with assistance from Orillia OPP conducted a takedown of a motor vehicle. Three individuals were arrested and safely brought into police custody. Two OPP vehicles received minor damage during the stop.
As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:
Glock 19 Gen4 9mm handgun(loaded)
31 round loaded overcapacity magazine
492 grams of Fentanyl
93 grams of cocaine
200 Hydromorphone pills
Digital scales and packing
Cellular devices
Esrom Kibreab, 19-year-old of North York, has been held for a bail hearing and charged with:
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Hydromorphone
Possession of prohibited device and unauthorized possession of a weapon X2
Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm within
Possession of a firearm contrary to Prohibiton order
Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
Darryl Maximuk, 56-year-old of Orillia, was held for a bail hearing and charged with:
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Hydromorphone
Possession of prohibited device and unauthorized possession of a weapon X2
Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm within
Possession of a firearm contrary to Prohibiton order
James Mountney, 62-years-old of No fixed Address, was held for a bail hearing and charged with:
Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine