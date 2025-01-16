Takedown In Orillia Leads To Drug And Weapon Charges

Members of the Orillia Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid drug trafficking related charges and seized a quantity of illicit drugs and firearm after a take down on Peter St.

In November of 2024, Orillia CSCU began investigating an individual for allegedly trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia. Utilizing investigative techniques police were able to observe consistent drug trafficking with this individual. On January 15th, 2025, satisfied with the information gathered and observations, the Orillia CSCU with assistance from Orillia OPP conducted a takedown of a motor vehicle. Three individuals were arrested and safely brought into police custody. Two OPP vehicles received minor damage during the stop.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Glock 19 Gen4 9mm handgun(loaded)

31 round loaded overcapacity magazine

492 grams of Fentanyl

93 grams of cocaine

200 Hydromorphone pills

Digital scales and packing

Cellular devices

Esrom Kibreab, 19-year-old of North York, has been held for a bail hearing and charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Hydromorphone

Possession of prohibited device and unauthorized possession of a weapon X2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm within

Possession of a firearm contrary to Prohibiton order

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Darryl Maximuk, 56-year-old of Orillia, was held for a bail hearing and charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Hydromorphone

Possession of prohibited device and unauthorized possession of a weapon X2

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm within

Possession of a firearm contrary to Prohibiton order

James Mountney, 62-years-old of No fixed Address, was held for a bail hearing and charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine