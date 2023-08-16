Suspects Wanted After Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Goods Stolen In Gravenhurst

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a theft investigation in Gravenhurst.

On four separate occasions during the months of July and August 2023, unknown suspects entered a Gravenhurst grocery store and stole thousands of dollars worth of goods, primarily from the Heath and Beauty section of the store.

Police are asking for help from members of the public in identifying the individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.