What’s Cooking Bracebridge Is Boxing Things Up This Year

It’s that time of year again when we are all savouring the last remnants of summer and feeling the crisp air of fall. On September 25th – 27th, 2020, Bracebridge is hosting its seventh annual What’s Cooking Bracebridge in celebration of food and all its glory. This year, the event will focus on celebrating our local restaurants’ unique flavours as well as local food and beverage purveyors all while keeping the community safe.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, What’s Cooking Bracebridge is going to look a little different, but still be equally as delicious. Partnerships have been made with a select number of local restaurants to bring the What’s Cooking Bracebridge Food Box to life.

The box is a limited-edition local Food Box that will include everything you need to be a chef in your own kitchen: pre-portioned ingredients, a recipe card, and biographies about the amazing local businesses you are supporting.

The food boxes will be available to pick up at each participating restaurant from Friday September 25 – Sunday September 27. It is recommended that you place your order ahead of time by calling the restaurant you wish to purchase from, to guarantee that you’ll get your hands on one of these boxes!

We cannot wait to back on the Silver Bridge in Downtown Bracebridge celebrating local food, save the date for October 1, 2021.