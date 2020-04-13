West Parry Sound OPP Officer Tests Positive For COVID19

The OPP is confirming a uniform member has tested positive with COVID-19.

Following public health authorities’ advice, the member is in isolation and following recommended health protocols. “We wish them a speedy recovery. Their family and colleagues are in our thoughts” Sergeant Carlo Berardi said in a media release “It is important to note that the individual did not experience symptoms while at work”

The OPP member works at the West Parry Sound Detachment in the OPP’s North East Region. The member’s name is being withheld to respect their privacy. The OPP was made aware of the respective diagnosis on April 10, 2020.