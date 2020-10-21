West Parry Sound OPP Have Made Their 54th Impaired Driving Arrest Of The Year

The West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol (Oct 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm) on Highway 69 in Carling Township. Police stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Amanda Jones, age 37 of Shawanaga First Nation, Ontario, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 3, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 54th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.