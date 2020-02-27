Wendy’s Introduces “The Plantiful” Plant-Based Burger In Canada

“Plant-based product offerings have become an expectation of Canadian consumers. We developed a flexitarian option the Wendy’s Way — using high quality, flavorful ingredients — and this resulted in what we believe is the best plant-based burger available to Canadians,” says Lisa Deletroz, Senior Director, Marketing, Wendy’s Canada. “No one does food like Wendy’s, and the idea of offering the same product as other competitors was simply not an option for the Wendy’s Canada team.”

The Plantiful patty is a pea-based protein and comes standard with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and a slice of cheese on a premium bun. As with all Wendy’s sandwiches, The Plantiful is made-to-order so customers can customize theirs to include or exclude any ingredients.

Wendy’s is ensuring that the evolving preferences of consumers are met with The Plantiful. As more Canadians crave new plant-based food options, Wendy’s was thoughtful in its approach to create a product with the highest standards of taste and quality, all at an approachable price.

To try the new Plantiful burger at a Wendy’s restaurant near you, visit order.wendys.com/location.