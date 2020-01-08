Weather Warnings And Statements For Wednesday

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Port Carling – Port Severn

Areas of brief, intense snowfall and blowing snow are expected early this morning from frontal snow squalls.

A cold front moving over the area will continue to result in sudden low visibilities and a quick accumulation of snow early this morning. Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm are possible by later this morning, particularly east of Georgian Bay.

After the cold front winds will become northwesterly and isolated lake effect snow squalls will develop to the southeast of Georgian Bay. Some of the snow squalls may give snowfall accumulations near 15 centimetres by this evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm



Special weather statement in effect for:

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Huntsville – Baysville

Port Carling – Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Significant winter storm expected Saturday.

A low pressure system will impact southern Ontario this weekend. Rain, freezing rain, and snow are all possible with this system.

Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario. Significant ice accretion or build up is possible. Snow will affect areas east of Georgian Bay with significant snowfall amounts.

Travel is expected to be impacted.

There is still uncertainty as to which areas will be the most impacted with this system.

The Ontario Storm Prediction Centre will be closely monitoring the situation. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

