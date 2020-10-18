We Hear A Lot About Speeding, But What Other Actions Are Included In Stunt Driving?

The offence of racing and stunt driving was first introduced in Ontario in 2007. In 2018, 28% of motor vehicle collisions that occurred in the OPP North East Region were caused by excessive speed.

81% of the people charged were males.

But what is stunt driving? We hear a lot in the news about speeding, but what other actions are included in stunt driving? Here are the high risk actions that fall under the stunt driving section of the Highway Traffic Act:

All tires not in contact with the highway;

Speeding by 50 or more km/h above the posted speed limit;

Cause tire(s) to lose traction;

Spin or circle vehicle without control;

Drive with person in trunk;

Driver not in driver’s seat;

Prevent another vehicle from passing;

Driving in oncoming traffic portion of highway;

Stopping or slowing to interfere with another vehicle;

Driving too close to another vehicle, pedestrian or object; and

Turn left from red light before oncoming traffic.

The other charge in that section is racing which is described as a race or contest while preforming stunt or on a bet or wager.

The penalties for racing and stunt driving are enormous. A drivers’ licence is suspended at the roadside for seven days, and the vehicle is impounded for seven days. The impound and storage fees from the tow company alone are huge. Upon conviction fines range between $2,000 and $10,000 or up to six months in jail. For a first offence conviction, a drivers’ licence can be suspended for up to two years and for subsequent offences, up to 10 years.

Inspector Joel Breault, of the Temiskaming OPP, advises that “Aggressive driving including speeding, is one of the leading causal factors in traffic deaths in OPP patrolled areas. Speeding often leads to other aggressive driving behaviours such as following too closely and unsafe lane changes. The members of the Temiskaming Detachments are committed to traffic safety and officers are working hard to reduce these high-risk behaviours and save lives on OPP-patrolled roads. Please slow down and abide by posted speed limits! “