Water Service Interruption – Fri, Jan 10, 2020 – Huntsville

The District of Muskoka requires a temporary shutdown to address infrastructure installation, resulting in a water service interruption.

Notices were hand delivered to affected properties on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 located in the following areas:

Braeside Crescent

Brookside Crossing

Cemetery Lane

Chaffey Township Road

Earls Road

Hibberd Lane

Hibberd Road

Homestead Lane

Millwood Court

Prestwick Drive

Selkirk Drive

Spalding Crescent

Woodstream Drive

Muskoka Rd 3 N. (North of Cemetery Lane)

Temporary Water Service Interruption:

Friday, January 10, 2020

3:30pm – 5:30pm

During the temporary shutdown, it is recommended you turn off your hot water tank valve or turn off the breaker switch to your electric hot water tank, to avoid burning out the elements.

The work may also disturb accumulated rust in the existing watermain, which could result in discolouration of the water. This is normal. It is recommended that residents check their water for rust prior to use, as discolouration of laundry could occur.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the District of Muskoka at 705.645.6764 or publicworks@muskoka.on.ca