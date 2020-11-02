Wanted Residents From Bracebridge And Orillia Arrested In Sudbury

A female from Bracebridge and a male from Orillia both wanted on outstanding warrants and charges have been arrested in Sudbury this time.

Sudbury Police say 25-year-old Kaleb Saastamoinen of Orillia was arrested on October 29 and 28-year-old Justine Docherty of Bracebridge was arrested on October 30 both without incident in relation to outstanding arrest warrants in Bracebridge and Orillia.

They were both held for Bail Court and attended Bail Court the days following their arrests.

An OPP Tweet on October 25th said West Parry Sound OPP is looking for a suspicious vehicle with connections from Sudbury to Barrie and Orillia. Black Subaru with white fender/hood scoop, ON plate CLST 344. If you observe the vehicle do not approach and call 9-1-1 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The vehicle was spray painted and had several cosmetic changes done to it.

