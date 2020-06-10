Vehicles Parked For Longer Durations Creating Fire Hazards

COVID-19 has resulted in more people working from home and staying home due to physical distancing and isolation, and therefore, vehicles are sitting for a longer period of time before operation. Fire departments across the district are urging drivers to ensure their vehicle engine compartments are free of debris and vegetation before

travelling.

“Animals are using vehicles parked for longer periods of time to make nests,” explained Fire Chief Murray Medley of the Bracebridge Fire Department. “Before leaving your residence, take the time to open the hood and take a look for vegetation before driving away.”

Fire Departments across the district have been responding to vehicle fires caused by vegetation and outdoor materials packed under the hood of vehicles. This is an unfortunate occurrence that has become common due to vehicles sitting during COVID-19, allowing animals to pack more vegetation around what is a potential fire hazard when driven the next time.

Hot engines, mixed with dry vegetation is a recipe for disaster and can be easily prevented.