Vehicle Through The Ice On Lake Simcoe

Two Toronto residents escaped unhurt after their car went through the ice on Lake Simcoe following an ice fishing excursion.

On Monday, February 17, 2020, around 5:15 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to Shore Acres Drive in Innisfil for a report of a car that went through a pressure crack on Lake Simcoe. Police learned the driver and his passenger were ice fishing and had parked their Toyota on the ice. The pair was in the process of driving off the frozen lake when the front end of the vehicle broke through the ice. The Toyota wound up partially submerged but the occupants managed to get out safely. A Good Samaritan used a snow machine to pull the vehicle from the water. The vehicle’s bumper was dislodged and there was over two inches of water inside the vehicle, which was not drivable and had to be towed to Toronto.

South Simcoe Police Service wants to remind the public that no ice is ever completely safe. Ice can shift, be unpredictable and have varying thickness. We are glad that this incident ended happily and without any injuries. Please be safe and check with local hut operators before heading out.