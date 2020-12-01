Update To The Robbery And Assault With A Weapon In Orillia

OPP release name of accused

The Orillia OPP is investigating two related incidents, a robbery and an assault with a weapon.

On November 26, 2020 shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers received information that a convenience store on Westmount Road had been robbed and that a lone male had fled the store after receiving a small amount of cash and lottery tickets. A search for the suspect was conducted by OPP Canine (K9) but the suspect was not located.

Approximately two hours later, officers received a call for assistance to a parking lot on Colborne Street where a male was located suffering from serious injuries as a result of an assault with a weapon. As the male was being assisted by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS), police identified the victim as being the suspect from the earlier robbery.

The 25-year-old male from Barrie was subsequently charged with robbery with a weapon and fail to comply with probation order.

The accused was released from hospital and is set to appear on January 19, 2021 in court.

Meanwhile, officers continued to investigate the assault and again utilized OPP K9 to assist in the search. The suspect was subsequently identified but was not located overnight. The investigation was continued by the Orillia Crime Unit and at approximately 1:25 p.m., members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) located and arrested the suspect near downtown Orillia. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and further information will be released when available.

As a result of this investigation, James Fraser, age 21, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Common nuisance – endanger life

Five counts of fail to comply with probation

The accused was held in custody and is set to appear next on December 09, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com