Two Snowmobilers Go Into The Water On Lake Simcoe

The Orillia OPP is currently investigating an incident where two snowmobilers went into the water on Lake Simcoe in the Township of Ramara.

On Sunday February 16, 2020 at 4:30 a.m. the Orillia OPP were called to reports of voices screaming for help on Lake Simcoe at the area known as The Narrows.

Police arrived on the scene and could hear the men screaming for help. Ramara and Orillia Fire departments attended the scene and were able to rescue one of the stranded men. That male was transported to an Orillia area hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) where he remains.

The other male has not been recovered as of yet. The OPP Under Water Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and the OPP Helicopter (CFOPP) have been called in to assist locating the other snowmobiler.

More information will be released as it becomes available.