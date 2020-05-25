Two People Who Were Charged In March For Drugs Have Been Charged Again

During the early morning hours of May 23, 2020, Bracebridge OPP were conducting foot patrol on First Street in Gravenhurst, when they noticed activity in an area that members of the public have reported their concerns about drug activity and trafficking. Police went to the area to investigate and located two people attempting to avoid detection as they were both already facing charges relating to an earlier investigation.

Police arrested and charged 37 year-old Tammy Buker of Gravenhurst, with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking (Cocaine) and Failure to Comply with Undertaking X 2. She was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing on May 25, 2020.

Police have also charged 47-year-old Mark Cloutier of Gravenhurst, with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking (Cocaine) and Failure to Comply with Undertaking. He was also held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing on May 25, 2020.

