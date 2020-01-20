Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy, 60

On Tuesday January 14, 2020, at 6:20 a.m. Killaloe OPP responded to a three vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle, and two passenger cars on Highway 60, and Dunnes Road, South Algonquin Township. As a result of police investigation, the driver of the commercial motor vehicle, 55 year old Yves Ayotte of Ste Emelie De L Energie, Quebec was charged with Careless Driving, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. Both drivers of the passenger cars were taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was uninjured. Both passenger cars were towed.