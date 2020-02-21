Two People Charged After Climbing Tower To Steal Copper Wire In Britt

On February 16, 2020 at 3:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP were notified of a theft in progress. Two parties were observed climbing a communications tower and removing the copper ground wires. OPP attended the location near Station Road in Britt.

As a result of further investigation,

Mitchel Machin, age 30 of Pickering Ontario, and

Raymond Anthony, age 41 of Clarington Ontario are charged with:

Break and enter a place

Possession break in instruments

Mischief over $5000

Theft over $5000

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 2, 2020.