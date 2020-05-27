Two People Charged After A Break And Enter In Parry Sound

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On May 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. West Parry Sound OPP responded to a local business reporting a break and enter. An Arrest Warrant was obtained and executed.

As a result of the investigation:

Dale Cribbie, age 46 of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

  • Break and enter a place
  • Theft under $5000
  • Mischief under $5000
  • Possession of break in instruments,
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

A male, age 39 of Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

  • Break and enter a place
  • Theft under $5000
  • Mischief under $5000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Fail to comply with release order
  • Fail to comply with a probation order

Both accused are in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in Parry Sound on May 29, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here