Two Muskoka Residents Face Several Drug Trafficking Charges After A Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11

The Huntsville OPP responded to a traffic complaint (25th of Sep, 2020 at 4:15 pm) on Highway 11. Police located the vehicle driving in an erratic manner and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of a roadside investigation, they arrested the driver for impaired operation by drug and the driver and passenger for various drug related offences.

The driver was transported to the Huntsville OPP Detachment for testing by a Drug Recognition Expert. The vehicle was also towed to the Huntsville OPP Detachment to be processed with the assistance of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU). Police seized approximately 22.6 grams of Fentanyl, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 3.75 grams of crack cocaine, 418 grams of cannabis, and $780 in Canadian Currency. The value of the seized property has a street value of up to approximately $16,000.

The following individuals have been charged:

29-year-old Cody Brownlee of Gravenhurst, Ontario

Operation while impaired by drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Crack Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of Cannabis For the Purpose of Selling

Fail to Stop for Police

In addition, Brownlee has also received an Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension for a period of 90 days.

26-year-old Lucas Shea, of Huntsville, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Crack Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of Cannabis For the Purpose of Selling

Brownlee has been released on an Undertaking to appear in Huntsville court on the 25th of November, 2020.

Shea has been held for bail in Newmarket via video on September 26th, 2020.