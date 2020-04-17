Two Employees Face Several Fraud Charges

Haliburton Highlands OPP began an investigation on December 14, 2019 regarding a possible fraud at a local business. The business’s general manager contacted the OPP after inconsistencies were noted with financial documents and invoices. As a result of the investigation two employees of the business were charged.

Stephanie Blackett (age 39) of Minden Hills Township was arrested and charged with:

Fraud under $5,000 – 10 counts

Use, deals, acts on forged document – 10 counts

Jessica West (age 32) of Minden Hills Township was arrested and charged with:

Fraud under $5,000 – 21 counts

Make forged document – 21 counts

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden on July 8, 2020.