Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges For Huntsville Female

On Friday April 3rd, 2020 shortly after midnight, Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop due observing concerning driving on Main St. East, Huntsville. As a result of their interaction and the subsequent investigation, police have charged a 31 year-old female passenger, Sara Vasey of Huntsville with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Obstruct Peace Officer

Vasey was released on an Undertaking to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville ON, on June17th, 2020 to answer to her charges.

