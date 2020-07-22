Tim Hortons Launches New Quality Improvements in Breakfast Sandwiches

“More Canadians eat breakfast at Tim Hortons than any other restaurant and we take pride in providing convenient, high-quality and affordable options for Canadians on the go,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“We’re excited that today we’re launching an amazing new crispier, naturally smoked bacon that we know guests are going to love, along with a delicious new fluffy English muffin for our breakfast sandwiches.”

Tim Hortons is also implementing new training and standards to improve the consistency and quality of breakfast offerings, including making breakfast sandwiches even tastier by buttering each one.