Tim Hortons Hockey Cards Are Back Starting Thursday

Guests can purchase a pack of cards for just $1 with the purchase of any qualifying beverage, or for $1.99 without a beverage.* Each pack contains three cards with the chance to receive one of 87 special limited-edition cards signed by Sidney Crosby, one of 100 signed by Nathan MacKinnon, or one of 12,000 Wayne Gretzky tribute cards that commemorate his final season with the Edmonton Oilers®.

There are 270 cards to collect in this season’s set, including card #1 featuring Tim Horton. Other highlights of the 2020-2021 set include:

Cards autographed by Adam Lowry , Brady Tkachuk , Cale Makar , Danton Heinen, Filip Zadina , Jimmy Vesey , Mark Scheifele , Max Pacioretty , Micheal Ferland , Nicolas Petan , Noah Hanifin , Phillip Danault , Quinn Hughes , Ryan Poehling and Tanner Pearson

, , , Danton Heinen, , , , , , , , , , and Cards featuring a piece of an authentic, game-worn jersey from one of Auston Matthews , Alex Ovechkin , Artemi Panarin, Brad Marchand , Brady Tkachuk , Connor Hellebuyck , Connor McDavid , Carey Price , David Pastrnak , Elias Pettersson , Jack Eichel , Johnny Gaudreau , Leon Draisaitl, Mitch Marner , Mark Scheifele , Ryan O’Reilly , Sidney Crosby or Steven Stamkos

, , Artemi Panarin, , , , , , , , , , Leon Draisaitl, , , , or Cards featuring a piece of an authentic, game-worn jersey that has also been autographed by one of Brady Tkachuk , Carey Price , Elias Pettersson , Leon Draisaitl, Mitch Marner or Sean Monahan

, , , Leon Draisaitl, or 1 of 100 special Timbits cards autographed by Brayden Point , which feature the Stanley Cup® winner as a nine-year-old player

Guests can store all of their Tim Hortons hockey cards for safe keeping in a specially designed binder available for purchase for $16.99.

New Collect To Win program integrated into Tim Hortons App

With every eligible purchase of a pack of cards, registered Tims Rewards members can take part in the Collect to Win program on the Tim Hortons app and have a chance to win a free hot beverage, $50 Tim Cards, NHL LIVE™ subscriptions, free coffee for a year, a trip for two to the 2021 Stanley Cup® Final, or a VIP trip for two to watch an NHL® game and meet Sidney Crosby (for more information on prizing, see rules and regulations).

To play, guests must be a registered Tims Rewards member and scan their app or physical Tims Rewards card when they purchase a pack of cards. They will receive a digital pack in the Tim Hortons app for each pack of cards they purchase, which can be opened to receive a ballot to be entered for the chance to win prizes. Collect to Win begins on Thursday and ends on Dec. 31.

Not a registered Tims Rewards member? No problem! You can still earn a digital pack on eligible purchases of hockey cards with an unlinked Tims Rewards card. Once you register and link your Tim Rewards card to a digital account (by downloading the Tim Hortons app or visiting www.timhortons.ca/signup) your earned digital packs will show up in your account!

“We’re so excited that Tim Hortons NHL Trading Cards season is upon us and can’t wait for collectors and fans to get a peek at this season’s set,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. “We know hockey fans can’t wait for the return of NHL® hockey and our trading cards are a great way to learn more about your favourite players and get excited for the season ahead.”