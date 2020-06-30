Tim Hortons Celebrating Canada Day By Offering Canada-Themed Baked Goods And Beverages

Today and on Canada Day at participating restaurants in Canada, guests can also get a free donut when they place a mobile order that includes any beverage. Just add a donut to a mobile order that includes a drink and the donut will be on us! Visit the Tim Hortons mobile app for more details.

“Every year we’re proud to sponsor Canada Day festivities in communities across the country and we thought it was especially important this year,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer.

“For so many of our guests, a great Canada Day is capped off with their families by sharing a box of Timbits and drinking a coffee or Iced Capp while watching some fireworks and singing O Canada. Celebrations will have to be a little different this year, but we know Canadians will find ways to make new traditions and honour our great country.”

Among the Canada Day events being sponsored in part by Tim Hortons are the National virtual Canada Day celebrations, which include two livestreamed shows starting at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. (local time) Hosted by Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord, musical performers appearing during the shows will include Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, Alan Doyle, Paul Brandt, Charlotte Cardin, Corneille and the National Arts Centre Orchestra.

At 10 p.m. local time, Canadians can visit this website and point their smartphone or tablet in the sky to watch a virtual fireworks show, sponsored by Tim Hortons.