Three People From Bracebridge Face Several Theft Related Charges

On March 26th, 2020 the Bracebridge OPP arrested three individuals in possession of a stolen float trailer and a Caterpiller 259D Skid Steer.

At 1:30 a.m, an officer observed two vehicles on Lake Joseph Road, one of which was towing a skid steer on a float trailer. An investigation ensued and both vehicles were stopped on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township. As a result, three people were arrested. The trailer was determined to have been stolen from the Orillia area while the Caterpiller Skid Steer was stolen from the Barrie area.

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit continued the investigation into the subjects and have laid numerous charges dating back to the summer of 2019 which are as follows:

Jason Hoolans (Age 46), of Bracebridge, Ontario

Four Counts Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Seven Counts Theft Over $5000

Four Counts Break, enter a place and Commit Indictable Offence

Three Counts Possession Break In Tools

Two Counts Mischief Under $5000

Six Counts Theft Under $5000

Ina Hoolans (Age 39), of Bracebridge, Ontario

Four (4) counts Theft Over $5000

Two (2) counts Theft Under $5000

Break, Enter a place and commit indictable offence

Possession of Break In Tools

Four (4) counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Wesley Thompson (Age 50), of Bracebridge, Ontario

Two counts Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two Counts Theft Under $5000

Two Counts Theft Over $5000

Break, Enter a Place and Commit an Indictable Offence

The accused have been released from custody on Undertakings to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 9th, 2020.