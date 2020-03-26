Three People From Bracebridge Face Several Theft Related Charges

On March 26th, 2020 the Bracebridge OPP arrested three individuals in possession of a stolen float trailer and a Caterpiller 259D Skid Steer.
At 1:30 a.m, an officer observed two vehicles on Lake Joseph Road, one of which was towing a skid steer on a float trailer. An investigation ensued and both vehicles were stopped on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township. As a result, three people were arrested. The trailer was determined to have been stolen from the Orillia area while the Caterpiller Skid Steer was stolen from the Barrie area.
The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit continued the investigation into the subjects and have laid numerous charges dating back to the summer of 2019 which are as follows:
Jason Hoolans (Age 46), of Bracebridge, Ontario
- Four Counts Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Seven Counts Theft Over $5000
- Four Counts Break, enter a place and Commit Indictable Offence
- Three Counts Possession Break In Tools
- Two Counts Mischief Under $5000
- Six Counts Theft Under $5000
Ina Hoolans (Age 39), of Bracebridge, Ontario
- Four (4) counts Theft Over $5000
- Two (2) counts Theft Under $5000
- Break, Enter a place and commit indictable offence
- Possession of Break In Tools
- Four (4) counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
Wesley Thompson (Age 50), of Bracebridge, Ontario
- Two counts Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Two Counts Theft Under $5000
- Two Counts Theft Over $5000
- Break, Enter a Place and Commit an Indictable Offence
The accused have been released from custody on Undertakings to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 9th, 2020.