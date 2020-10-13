Three People Escape Saturday Night House Fire In Gravenhurst

A working smoke alarm is being credited for waking up and saving a family of three at a Gravenhurst seasonal home last Saturday. Shortly after 10 pm, Gravenhurst Firefighters responded to a Peninsula Road home for a report of a dishwasher that had caught on fire.

Fire crews learned that the sleeping family of three, which included a toddler, were awakened minutes before by the sound of their smoke alarm. The parents discovered a fire in the dishwasher, called 9-1-1 and quickly used a bucket of water to knock down the flames. Fire crews ensured that the fire was completely extinguished before removing the dishwasher from the home which also caused damage to the family’s kitchen countertop.

“Two things are important to the happy ending that this storey has,” said Larry Brassard, Fire Chief. “The first is that this family had a working smoke alarm. Without the early warning the alarm provided, this fire could have progressed and turned into a real tragedy. The quick thinking actions of the homeowners in extinguishing the fire with a bucket of water was the second reaction that led to this positive outcome. The residence is located quite a distance from the fire station. Had the homeowner not reacted as quickly as they did, the results could have been much more serious,” explained the Chief.

“A fire extinguisher is a good resource for all homeowners to have handy. It’s also critical that you call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of an emergency,” said Chief Brassard. “Time is against us in any fire situation, and the sooner we’re alerted to a fire, the better the chances are of achieving a good outcome. This is a story with a happy ending because of a simple, life-saving device that worked as it should. This is indeed something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving weekend.”

Damage is estimated at $1000.00.

An electrical malfunction is suspected as the cause of this incident.