The Same Suspect Arrested Again For Theft In Gravenhurst

On Saturday August 15, 2020, Canadian Tire in Gravenhurst called police to report the theft of butane torches worth $250 that had occurred the previous day. Police viewed surveillance footage and were able to identify the suspect. Police have charged 30 year-old Randy Shanks of Gravenhurst, with Theft Under $5000
He will appear in court at a future date.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Seriously???
This moron gets a slap on the wrist and goes home to plan his next heist.
Our justice system is second to none.
First you have none, then ours.