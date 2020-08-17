The Same Suspect Arrested Again For Theft In Gravenhurst

On Saturday August 15, 2020, Canadian Tire in Gravenhurst called police to report the theft of butane torches worth $250 that had occurred the previous day. Police viewed surveillance footage and were able to identify the suspect. Police have charged 30 year-old Randy Shanks of Gravenhurst, with Theft Under $5000

He will appear in court at a future date.

