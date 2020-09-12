The Employee Who Tested Positive At The Pines For COVID19 Has Recovered

COVID-19 test results for all residents at the Pines in Bracebridge have been received and only one resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident who tested positive for COVID-19 continues to recover and their symptoms are near fully resolved. The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered and is awaiting testing before returning to work.

To date, all other staff have been tested and all have been received with all negative results.

Based on the recommendation from Public Health, all staff will be tested every two weeks going forward starting the week of September 14th, 2020 and residents will require testing only should they experience symptoms. Public Health will determine when the outbreak status will be lifted based on achieving a period of 14 consecutive days with no new cases which may be as soon as September 16, 2020.

The Pines continues to maintain steps to protect residents and staff. These steps include enhanced deep-cleaning of all home and common areas of the Pines, increasing the daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and maintaining readily available personal protective equipment. For the time being, all resident visits remain suspended until the results of the residents and staff testing are received, and clearance by Public Health is granted. Routine updates are being provided to residents, their families, and staff.