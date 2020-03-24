The District Of Muskoka Is Making Changes To Waste Collection

District waste management services, facilities and programs have been impacted due to COVID-19. To help protect the health and wellbeing of our staff and the public, we are asking residents to implement increased protective measures for waste collection during this time.

Curbside Collection

Effective immediately, the following adjustments to curbside waste collection will take effect:

all garbage, recycling, and green bin organic material to be bagged, sealed and placed securely inside bins – do not put loose materials out for collection

exercise physical distancing with collection operators

The following remains the same:

all curbside bi-weekly garbage limits remain in effect

green bin material must be put in compostable bags

continue to sort recycling

Waste Management Facilities

Ridout (Dorset) Transfer Station is temporarily closed. Other transfer stations are currently open during regular hours, accepting debit and credit payment methods. Reuse buildings are temporarily closed at all locations to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Residents may experience longer delays at sites due to restrictions on the number of people permitted in certain areas to ensure physical distancing. If you have curbside collection and your visit to a waste facility can wait, we recommend postponing your trip.

The Bracebridge Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Facility is temporarily closed. Residents are encouraged to hold their household hazardous waste and not put it into their garbage or dump materials at closed facilities. Residents who use an unstaffed bin dumpster site are asked to visit www.EngageMuskoka.ca for updates.

Stay updated

This is a developing situation and communities should be prepared for additional site closures and program impacts. Prior to visiting District waste facilities, residents are encouraged to visit www.muskoka.on.ca/coronavirus for the most current information.

To receive service alerts for any future waste collection impacts, download the Muskoka Recycles app on the App Store or Google Play.

The District is reminding residents to follow the advice of public health experts. To prevent the spread of germs after handling garbage, visiting a waste facility, or dumpster site, please ensure physical distancing is practiced, along with washing your hands using soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Please visit Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website for more information at www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/