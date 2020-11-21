The Computer Shop And iRepair Muskoka Join Forces Once Again In New Location On Manitoba Street

The Computer Shop and iRepair Muskoka have joined forces once again to offer computer, tablet and phone services in a one-stop shop at their new location on Manitoba Street, which is set to open on Dec. 1.

The Computer Shop specializes in computer sales and repair as well as custom builds for CAD work, gaming and more, while iRepair Muskoka offers phone and tablet sales and repair. The two businesses will be working out of the same location once again starting on Dec. 1, consolidating their services at a bigger, more accessible new store at 181 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge. They first shared a space in 2014 when iRepair Muskoka owner Bryan Plested offered his services inside The Computer Shop’s current location at 99 Manitoba Street.

“Basically Bryan was so busy and growing that he had to find his own space, so he outgrew our time together [and] got his own location,” said Chad Zajac, owner of The Computer Shop. “Then with all the stuff that’s been happening lately, it made sense for us to get a bigger space and come back and work together.”

Plested said computer repair is a completely different world from phone and tablet repair, so he’s looking forward to giving their customers the convenience of having multiple services offered under one roof.

“He’s constantly getting people for phones and tablets, and I’m constantly getting people for computers,” Plested said. “We figured it’s probably best to just make that one-stop shop.”

Renovations are currently underway at the store to update the space with new floors, paint and furnishings. While they aren’t able to host a grand opening due to COVID, the owners are excited to welcome their customers into the new location and to work alongside each other once again.

“We’re just two small business people in town that have to fight against the bigger box stores,” Zajac said, “and I think we’re stronger together.”

Visit The Computer Shop and iRepair Muskoka online to learn more, and stop by their new location at 181 Manitoba Street starting on Dec. 1.

This post is sponsored by The Computer Shop.