The Beer Store Will Begin To Accept Empties In Bracebridge And Orillia Starting Monday

The Beer Store will begin to accept empties at select retail locations as of April 6th.

To facilitate an orderly restoration of the recycling program, The Beer Store has temporarily reduced the number of stores accepting empties. This will allow the retail operations to ensure they have substantial quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) along with safeguarding the operational maintenance of social distancing with increased store traffic.

That’s why returns will begin at 71 stores initially. These locations will modify hours to 10am-4pm Monday through Saturday, and regular operating hours on Sunday. Those stores include:

They will continue to work with customers to help them understand directional information found when they arrive onsite, practice social distancing, and have minimized empty returns to one cart per person. It is also recommended to visit at off peak times as transactions may take longer than normal once we resume the program.

In addition, every Sunday, beginning April 5th, select Beer Store Distribution Centres will accept empty container returns from 9am – 3pm. These sites will be set up as a drive-thru system enabling continuous flow of traffic. Note, no bottle drive returns will be accepted on this date. Distribution Centres include:

