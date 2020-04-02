The Beer Store Will Begin To Accept Empties In Bracebridge And Orillia Starting Monday

The Beer Store will begin to accept empties at select retail locations as of April 6th.
To facilitate an orderly restoration of the recycling program, The Beer Store has temporarily reduced the number of stores accepting empties. This will allow the retail operations to ensure they have substantial quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) along with safeguarding the operational maintenance of social distancing with increased store traffic.
That’s why returns will begin at 71 stores initially. These locations will modify hours to 10am-4pm Monday through Saturday, and regular operating hours on Sunday. Those stores include:
- Ajax – 1953 Ravenscroft Rd., L1T 0K4
- Barrie – 640 Yonge St., L4N 4E6
- Barrie – 71 Mapleview Dr., L4N 9H7
- Belleville – 113 Station St., K8N 4Z9
- Bowmanville – 195 King St. E., L1C 1C2
- Bracebridge – 505 Hwy. #118, P1L 1X1
- Bradford – 452 Holland St. W., L3Z 0G1
- Brampton – 198 Queen St. E., L6V 1B7
- Brampton – 11 Worthington Ave., L7A 2Y7
- Brantford – 50 Market St. S., N3S 2E5
- Brantford – 300 King George Rd., N3R 5L8
- Cambridge – 200 Franklin Blvd., N1R 5S2
- Chatham – 132 Richmond St., N7M 1N9
- East York – 380 Donlands Ave., M4J 3S3
- Etobicoke – 1530 Albion Rd., M9V 1B4
- Etobicoke – 3560 Lakeshore Blvd W., M8W 1N6
- Guelph – 710 Woolwich St., N1H 3Z1
- Hamilton – 150 Barton St. E., L7L 2W5
- Hamilton – 282 Parkdale Ave. N., L8H 5X7
- Hamilton – 1111 Barton St. E., L8H 2V2
- Hamilton – 1408 Upper James St., L9B 1K3
- Hanmer – 5085 Municipal Rd. #80, P3P 1R2
- Hanover – 576 11th St., N4N 1T5
- Hawkesbury – 1036 Lansdowne Rd., K6A 1H7
- Kanata – 720 Eagleson Rd., K2M 2G9
- Kingston – 1090 Midland Ave., K7P 2X9
- Kitchener – 1255 Weber St. E., N2A 1C2
- Leamington – 255 Erie St. S., N8H 3C3
- Lindsay – 370 Kent St. W., K9V 6G8
- London – 1600 Dundas St., E. N5W 3C2
- London – 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., N6J 2M5
- London – 1199 Oxford St. W., N6H 1V8
- Midland – 9350 Hwy #93, L4R 4K4
- Milton – 1071 Maple Ave., L9T 0A5
- Nepean – 1984 Baseline Rd., K2C 0C6
- North York – 81 Billy Bishop Way, M3K 2C8
- North York – 1718 Wilson Ave., M3L 1A6
- Oakville – 290 Hays Blvd., L6H 7P3
- Orillia – 275 Atherly Rd., L3V 1N7
- Orleans – 2276 Tenth Line Rd., K1E 3P6
- Oshawa – 200 Ritson Rd. N., L1G 1Z7
- Ottawa – 1860 Bank St., K1V 7Z8
- Ottawa – 7 Selkirk St., K1L 6N1
- Owen Sound – 965 10th St. W., N4K 5S2
- Pembroke – 311 Nelson St., K8A 3N5
- Peterborough – 570 Lansdowne St. W., K9J 6Z8
- Pickering – 1355 Kingston Rd., L1V 6K3
- Sarnia – 1107 Confederation, N7T 7H9
- Sault St. Marie – 250 Bruce St., P6B 1P1
- Sault St. Marie – 150 Churchill Blvd., P6A 3Z9
- Scarborough – 2360 Kennedy Rd., M1T 3H1
- Scarborough – 3130 Danforth Ave., M1L 1B2
- Scarborough – 2727 Eglinton Ave. E., M1K 2S2
- Scarborough – 871 Milner Ave., M1V 3A4
- St. Catherines – 99 Dieppe Rd., L2M 7N6
- St. Thomas – 1014 Talbot St., N5P 1G3
- Streetsville – 65 Queen St. N, L5N 1A4
- Sudbury – 42 Lorne St., P3C 4N8
- Sudbury – 1485 Lasalle Blvd., P3A 1Z9
- Sutton West – 20903 Dalton Rd., L0E 1R0
- Thunder Bay – 911 Fort William Rd., P7B 3A6
- Thunder Bay – 212 North Cumberland St., P7A 4N1
- Toronto – 500 Dupont St., M6G 1Y6
- Toronto – 227 Gerrard St. E., M5A 2E9
- Toronto – 2153 St. Clair Ave, M6N 1K5
- Vaughan – 9771 Jane St., L6A 3N9
- Waterloo – 70 Weber St. N, N2J 3G7
- Windsor – 2380 Walker Road, N8W 3P6
- Windsor – 790 Goyeau St., N9A 1H6
- Windsor – 8150 Tecumseh Blvd E., N8R 1A2
- Woodstock – 86 Beale St., N4S 6X4
They will continue to work with customers to help them understand directional information found when they arrive onsite, practice social distancing, and have minimized empty returns to one cart per person. It is also recommended to visit at off peak times as transactions may take longer than normal once we resume the program.
In addition, every Sunday, beginning April 5th, select Beer Store Distribution Centres will accept empty container returns from 9am – 3pm. These sites will be set up as a drive-thru system enabling continuous flow of traffic. Note, no bottle drive returns will be accepted on this date. Distribution Centres include:
- Brampton (69 First Gulf Blvd, Brampton, L6W 4T8)
- London (280 Sovereign Rd., London, N6M 1B3)
- Ottawa (2750 Swansea Cres, Ottawa, K1G 6R8)
- Stoney Creek (414 Dewitt Rd, Stoney Creek, L8E 4B7)
- Sudbury (50 Vagnini Crt, Sudbury, P3Y 1K8)
- Thunder Bay (490 Maureen St. Unit #500, Thunder Bay, P7B 6T2)
- Whitby (1655 Tricont Ave, Whitby, L1N 7N5)
