Temperatures Will Fall To Near Freezing Tonight, Resulting In Patchy Frost

Frost advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Hazard: Frost conditions.

Timing: Tonight and early Sunday morning.

Impact: Damage to crops and other frost or cold sensitive plants is likely.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

