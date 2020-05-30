Temperatures Will Fall To Near Freezing Tonight, Resulting In Patchy Frost

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Frost advisory issued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Parry Sound – Muskoka,
Haliburton,

Hazard: Frost conditions.

Timing: Tonight and early Sunday morning.

Impact: Damage to crops and other frost or cold sensitive plants is likely.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here