Temperatures Will Fall To Near Freezing Tonight, Resulting In Patchy Frost

Frost advisory issued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Parry Sound – Muskoka,
Haliburton,
Hazard: Frost conditions.
Timing: Tonight and early Sunday morning.
Impact: Damage to crops and other frost or cold sensitive plants is likely.
Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.