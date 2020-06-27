Swimming Advisory Issued For Hanna Park Beach In Muskoka Lakes

Based on beach water samples collected on June 25, 2020, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is recommending that Hanna Park Beach be posted with swim advisory signs.

During a swimming advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs that the most recent water samples showed bacteria in numbers that may increase your risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness. If you choose to swim during a swimming advisory avoid dunking your head or swallowing the water.

For additional information on beach water testing, please visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.