Suspicious Explosion In Victoria Harbour Being Investigated

The OPP Southern Georgian Bay Detachment responded at 12:37 a.m. November 6, 2020 to reports of an explosion sound in Victoria Harbour.

Reports from area residents in the Maple, Park and George Streets area stated a loud explosion sound along with a bright bluish light occurred in the Community Centre or the Industrial Park area at 12:30a.m.

Police patrolled the area without locating a scene or cause of the sound. Investigators were contacted after a storage building on the corner of Maple and Park Streets was found to have incurred damage to its roof overnight.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM) has been contacted and are attending to assist in the on going investigation.

