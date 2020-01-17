Suspects Arrested In Connection With Hwy 11 Esso Robbery

On January 16, 2020 after an extensive investigation undertaken the Orillia Crime Unit, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) police arrested and charged, 31 year old, Justin Hiller of Orillia with the following offences:

Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Uttering Threats

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Use of a Firearm While Committing an Offence

Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited

On January 16, 2020 Erin Teachout attended the Orillia OPP Detachment where she was also arrested and charged with the following offences:

Accessory After the Fact

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Both of the accused have been released on an Undertaking and set to appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on February 04, 2020.

Previous Story

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating a robbery which occurred in the township of Oro-Medonte.

On December 28, 2019, shortly after midnight, a male walked into a gas station on Highway 11 and demanded cash and cigarettes. After a brief verbal interaction, the employee complied and the male fled the area northbound on foot.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian Male.

Approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Slim build

Wearing a black zip up jacket with the hood up and a baseball hat underneath

Dark pants

Black boots

Dark gloves with writing on the back of the hands

Small green camouflaged bag

If anyone was driving in the area of Highway 11 and Line 7 between the hours of 11 p.m. on December 27, 2019 and 3:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019 and has dash cam footage or has seen a person matching this description, you are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.