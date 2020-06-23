Suspect Sought After Multiple Thefts In Orillia And Severn

The Orillia OPP says they were called to attend a Severn Township Business for a break and enter and theft, and a separate call for a break and enter and theft to an Orillia residence. Both break and enters are connected with the same suspect.

Sometime between the evening of June 19 and the early morning of June 20, 2020 unknown suspect(s) broke into a Washago business in Severn Township. Suspect(s) took keys from the business and stole a vehicle. Vehicle described as a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck grey in colour

On June 20, 2020 at about 3:30 a.m. a suspect driving the above vehicle was seen on camera breaking into a High Street home. The suspect entered the garage of the residence and removed several items including a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle, a black and red Trek 18 speed bicycle with green pedals, a white camo coloured Origine brand snowmobile helmet along with other items.

The Orillia OPP are continuing to investigate these incidents. If anyone has any information pertaining to these occurrences, please contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.