Sudden Death In Orillia Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Orillia OPP investigated a sudden death in the City of Orillia.

On March 21, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Orillia OPP were dispatched to an Atherley Road business with reports of an unresponsive person outside of the building.

Police arrived on the scene along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS). The male was transported to an Orillia area hospital by CSPS.

A 66-year-old, male, Orillia resident was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This death has been deemed not suspicious at this time. The name of the male has not been released.

The Orillia OPP and Orillia OPP Crime Unit will assist the Corner in this investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the circumstances surrounding this death they are encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.