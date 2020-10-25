Sudden Death At A Home On Uffington Road Has Police Investigating

Residents in the area tell Muskoka411 that police have been at 1231 Uffington Road for a couple of days investigating.

The Bracebridge OPP Muskoka Crime Unit and Community Street Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, are investigating the sudden death of 30-year-old Jodi-Lynne Turner, which occurred on October 23, 2020, at a home on Uffington Road.

Many people have taken to social media to share condolence messages.

The OPP say that there is no concern for public safety.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.