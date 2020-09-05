Struthers’ Business Receives $2 Million From The Province

The Town of Bracebridge is sending congratulates to 3S (Smart, Safe, Science), on yesterdays’s announcement from Premier Doug Ford. The Bracebridge business will be receiving $2 million from the Ontario Together Fund to produce lighter, breathable and more comfortable face masks. This investment will create 50 local jobs and, when operating at full capacity, produce 200,000 made-in-Ontario masks monthly. In addition, the company will assist in building up regional personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing capacity to help protect healthcare and frontline workers across the province and ensure they continue their critical work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Town of Bracebridge could not be more proud of 3S and their commitment to protect the public and particularly our front line workers from the threat of COVID-19,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “The members of the Struthers family are community-focused individuals who always have the best interest of Bracebridge in mind.”

3S is a relatively new addition to the Bracebridge Business Community, with a mandate to produce smart and innovative products for the public. 3S is a subsidiary of True North Printed Plastics, which has been operating in Bracebridge for approximately 10 years. True North Printed Plastics makes electronic interfaces for items, including airplanes, military and medical equipment.

Photo Credit: Matt Sitler Country 102