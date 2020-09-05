Strong Winds And A Severe Thunderstorm Watch For A Few Areas

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Parry Sound – Rosseau- Killbear Park, Port Carling – Port Severn,

A few showers or thunderstorms arriving over the shorelines or lslands may produce winds gusts near 90 kilometres per hour this afternoon.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.