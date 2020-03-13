Strong Winds Across The Region Today, Gusts Near 70 km/h

Special weather statement continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Gusty westerly winds after the cold front are expected to continue until this evening with peak gusts near 70 km/h.

Winds will gradually diminish this evening.

Isolated power outages are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.