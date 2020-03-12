Spring Snowmobile And Ice Safety Awareness From The OPP

Southern Georgian Bay OPP would like to remind all ice surface users that spring ice conditions are here now. Every year, needless preventable tragedies occur on our area ice surfaces which could have been avoided. Recent extremely warm and sunny weather along with rain and high water levels creating unusual current patterns which could easily create a recipe for disaster for an ice surface user on Georgian Bay.

NO Ice is Safe Ice and all ice surface users should check with local information sources before attempting any ice surface travel. If you must travel on the current ice surface conditions wearing proper survival clothing/suit, having a fully charged cell phone along with telling a friend neighbour or family member or your destination is strongly suggested. The following link has further safety suggestions –

– http://www.redcross.ca/training-and-certification/swimming-and-water-safety-tips-and-resources/swimming–boating-and-water-safety-tips/ice-safety

– http://www.coldwaterbootcamp.com/pages/home.html

North Simcoe area fire services are equipped and trained in ice and water rescue incidents however valuable time is lost in determining and attending incident locations. Aerial support can also be called upon through the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Trenton with arrival time being lengthy to unknown leaving “self- rescue” as your only option.

A recent incident on Georgian Bay highlighted the importance of “self-rescue” but ultimately “we’re all in it together” and these rescues put the victim and emergency services personnel at risk.

Photos are from previous incidents.