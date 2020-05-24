Spike Belt Used To Stop A Vehicle On Highway 400

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male after an incident where he fled from police.

On May 23, 2020 shortly before 3:00 p.m. police received a call with concerns for the well-being of a male who was believed to be in the Orillia area. Police located the male in his vehicle and when approached by police he fled. Police did not pursue the vehicle; however, the OPP Aviation Unit Helicopter (CFOPP) was dispatched to assist locating the vehicle.

With the assistance of CFOPP, the vehicle was located and stopped on Highway 400 by utilizing a spike belt and a rolling block to terminate the incident in a safe manner. There were no reported injuries to the driver or officers.

The driver, Shane Corkum, age 44, of Severn Township was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

The accused was released and is set to appear on August 04, 2020 in court.