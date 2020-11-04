Southern Georgian Bay OPP Arrest Wanted Person 

The OPP Community Street Crimes Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP assisted by members of the Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit and the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) arrested the wanted person Eric Gregory Coleman 31-years of Springwater Township at 12:00 p.m. November 4, 2020.

The wanted person was arrested without incident at the corner of Eighth and Yonge Streets in the Town of Midland.

The accused is currently in police custody awaiting a video bail hearing on charges relating to the executed warrant and will appear in Midland court at a future date.