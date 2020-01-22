Snow Removal In Huntsville Starts Tonight And Residents Are Excited

The District of Muskoka in partnership with the Town of Huntsville will be performing snow removal operations in the evening and overnight hours of Wednesday January 22, Thursday, January 23 and Friday, January 24, 2020.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, crews will begin snow removal activities to allow increased access for parking, improved pedestrian access, and allow the free movement of traffic. This will continue on Thursday and Friday evening until complete.

To avoid interferences, businesses and residents are advised not to leave cars parked within these areas after 8 p.m.

The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets: