Snow, Ice Pellets, And Freezing Rain Possible This Weekend

Special weather statement continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Current details:

Snow, ice pellets, and a prolonged period of freezing rain is possible this weekend.

Hazards:

Freezing rain, possibly lasting several hours.

3-8 mm of ice accretion.

Local power outages and slippery surfaces.

Timing:

Precipitation will begin Saturday morning and last into Sunday.

Discussion:

An approaching system will bring a transition zone of precipitation with it from roughly the Dundalk Highlands east to Ottawa and eastern Ontario. Along this zone, several hours of freezing rain may be possible, favouring ice build up on untreated surfaces and power lines. Precipitation will likely include a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Snowfall accumulations are generally anticipated to be limited to 5 cm or less.

Freezing Rain Warnings will be considered as this event draws nearer.

Special weather statement continued special weather statement for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Current details:

10 to 25 cm of snow is expected this weekend.

Hazards:

10 to 25 cm of snow

Poor road conditions due to accumulating snow

Timing:

Snow will begin Saturday morning and last into Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Discussion:

This snow is a result of an approaching Texas low that will spread precipitation across a large portion of southern Ontario and parts of northeastern Ontario beginning Friday overnight.

Snowfall warnings will be considered as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement continued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Current details:

5 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets, plus a risk of freezing rain, is expected this weekend.

Hazards:

5 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets; up to 20 cm may be possible for places like Parry Sound and Huntsville.

Poor road conditions due to accumulating snow and possible freezing rain.

Timing:

Snow will begin Friday overnight and last into Sunday.

Discussion:

This precipitation is a result of an approaching Texas low that will spread precipitation across a large portion of southern Ontario and parts of northeastern Ontario beginning Friday overnight. Areas east of Georgian Bay will see a wintry mix of snow, ice pellets, and a risk of freezing rain. At this point, a general range of 5 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets seems reasonable with a risk of freezing rain. Up to 20 cm of snow is possible in places like Huntsville and Parry Sound.

Snowfall warnings will be considered as the event draws nearer.