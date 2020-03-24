Six People Charged After Stabbing In Midland

On Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at 8:33 a.m. Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Fredrick St.

Once on scene, police located a 53-year-old male with stab wounds. He was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital to receive treatment for life threatening injuries. Information was received that a number of people were seen leaving the scene in a vehicle. Calls were received from the public which led police to several suspicious persons in a residential neighborhood in Tay Township.

Patrol officers assisted by OPP support units flooded the area. Six people, three males and three females were located, arrested and are being held while the incident is being investigated.

Identities of charged persons will be released at a later time.

The Ontario Provincial Police would like to thank the public for the assistance received to assist in furthering this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

